Hundreds of Yemenis protest UAE-Israel deal

SHAFAQNA- Hundreds of Yemenis on Thursday marched against the United Arab Emirates’ deal with Israel to normalize ties.

The protest was held in the Aden province which is controlled by the UAE-backed forces.Protesters marched on the streets waving Palestinian flags and chanting slogans against Israel and the UAE. They burned the Israeli flag and raised banners reading: “Normalization is treason” .

In a statement, the protesters called for “standing united against normalization with the Israeli occupation, and those who kneel,” referring to the UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council (STC), according to AA.