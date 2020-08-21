https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/download-8.jpg 188 267 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/shafaqna-en-2.jpg asadian2020-08-21 12:14:092020-08-21 12:14:09Joe Biden tweet on Muharram
2020 Democratic Party presidential candidate tweeted: “As our Muslim friends and neighbors honor the sacrifice made during the holy month of #Muharram, let us all recommit to standing together in the struggle for compassion , equality, and justice.”
Joe Biden tweet on Muharram
SHAFAQNA- “Let us standing together in the struggle for compassion , equality, and justic” , Joe Biden wrote in his Twitter account.
