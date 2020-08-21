Date :Friday, August 21st, 2020 | Time : 12:14 |ID: 163083 | Print

Joe Biden tweet on Muharram

SHAFAQNA- Let us standing together in the struggle for compassion , equality, and justic” , Joe Biden wrote in his Twitter account.

2020 Democratic Party presidential candidate tweeted:  “As our Muslim friends and neighbors honor the sacrifice made during the holy month of #Muharram, let us all  recommit to standing together in the struggle for compassion , equality, and justice.”

 

 

