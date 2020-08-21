Coronavirus : Europe reports 26,000 cases every day

SHAFAQNA- Europe is seeing an average of 26,000 new cases of coronavirus every day, the World Health Organization (WHO) said Thursday while warning of a resurgence of the virus.

European countries registered 40,000 more cases in the first week of August, said WHO European director Hans Kluge at a briefing.

He said“The European Region has registered 3.9 million cases corresponding to 17% of the global total, that is approaching 22 million cases,”AA reported.