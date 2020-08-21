https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/eu.jpg 486 864 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/shafaqna-en-2.jpg asadian2020-08-21 09:19:252020-08-21 09:19:25Coronavirus : Europe reports 26,000 cases every day
Coronavirus : Europe reports 26,000 cases every day
SHAFAQNA- Europe is seeing an average of 26,000 new cases of coronavirus every day, the World Health Organization (WHO) said Thursday while warning of a resurgence of the virus.
European countries registered 40,000 more cases in the first week of August, said WHO European director Hans Kluge at a briefing.
He said“The European Region has registered 3.9 million cases corresponding to 17% of the global total, that is approaching 22 million cases,”AA reported.
