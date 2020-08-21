https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/fatwa-1.jpg 300 300 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/shafaqna-en-2.jpg AH2020-08-21 09:39:422020-08-21 09:39:42Is it right for a male to wear female clothing and vice versa? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer
Is it right for a male to wear female clothing and vice versa? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about male wearing female clothing.
Question: Can a female wear male clothing and vice versa?
The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: If it is carried out with the intention of looking like the opposite gender and adopts the opposite gender’s condition, is not allowed.
Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA
