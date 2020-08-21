Date :Friday, August 21st, 2020 | Time : 09:39 |ID: 163094 | Print

Is it right for a male to wear female clothing and vice versa? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer

/0 Comments/in /by

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about male wearing female clothing.

Question: Can a female wear male clothing and vice versa?

The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: If it is carried out with the intention of looking like the opposite gender and adopts the opposite gender’s condition, is not allowed.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA

0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *