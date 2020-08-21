What is Jihad in the way of God, and what happens to those who abandon it?

SHAFAQNA – Imam Ali (AS) said: Jihad is the clothing of piety (Taqwa), and strong armor, and reliable God’s shield. The one who considers Jihad unpleasant and abandons it, God will clothe that person with clothes of humiliation and indignity, and will be inflicted with calamity. Such person’s heart remains in the cover of misguidance and the truth will turn away from him/her. For the sake of abandoning Jihad, will be condemned to indignity and will be deprived from justice [1].

[1] Nahjul Balaghah, Sermon 27.