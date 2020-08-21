Date :Friday, August 21st, 2020 | Time : 10:47 |ID: 163129 | Print

Photos: Changing the flag of the holy shrine of Hazrat Masoumah (A.S.) on the occasion of the beginning of Muharram

SHAFAQNA- Changing the flag of the holy shrine of Hazrat Masoumah (A.S.) on the occasion of the beginning of Muharram.


This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English 

