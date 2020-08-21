https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/EDDC256E-9506-4282-A8FF-0E1103F2985E.jpeg 800 1200 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/shafaqna-en-2.jpg asadian2020-08-21 10:47:232020-08-21 10:49:15Photos: Changing the flag of the holy shrine of Hazrat Masoumah (A.S.) on the occasion of the beginning of Muharram
Photos: Changing the flag of the holy shrine of Hazrat Masoumah (A.S.) on the occasion of the beginning of Muharram
SHAFAQNA- Changing the flag of the holy shrine of Hazrat Masoumah (A.S.) on the occasion of the beginning of Muharram.
This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English
