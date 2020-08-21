Photos: Karbala on the first night of Muharram

SHAFAQNA- Every year, on the eve of the holy month of Muharram and the beginning of mourning for Imam Hussain (A.S.), the flag of the dome of the holy shrine of Imam Hussain (A.S.) and the shrine of Hazrat Abbas (A.S.) is changing during a ceremony on the first night of Muharram. This year, despite the officials had announced that the ceremony would be held without the presence of the interested people, a number of Iraqis presented in the two shrines and mourned on the first night of Muharram.





This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English