August 22nd: ICEL online Majlis in memory of the late Ayatollah Taskhiri

SHAFAQNA- In memory of the late Ayatollah Taskhiri, Great Shia Scholar, Islamic Centre of England will be holding an online majlis on Saturday, 22nd August, 2020, from 2:00 pm UK Time.

The Islamic Centre of England offers condolences on the demise of the late Ayatollah Haj Sheikh Mohammad Ali Taskhiri, the top advisor of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution, on the affairs of the Islamic world. May Allah bless him and grant him peace.

His eminence Ayatollah Taskhiri devoted his life to the valuable services of the Islamic world and propagated the knowledge of the Ahlal-Bayt (A.S).

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/islamiccentre1998

FaceBook: https://www.facebook.com/IslamicCentreEngland

The participation of dear brothers and sisters will honour the great position of the late Ayatollah Taskhiri.