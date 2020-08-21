Night-time curfew imposed in Rakhine state

SHAFAQNA- Authorities in Myanmar on Friday imposed a night-time curfew in the Rakhine state following a spike in local coronavirus cases.

The Ministry of Health and Sports confirmed 10 new patients in Rakhine state — nine in the capital city of Sittwe and one in Mrauk-U — with local transmissions totaling 16 in just six days since Sunday.

Shortly after the ministry’s announcement, the Rakhine regional government announced a night-time curfew from 9.00 p.m to 4.00 a.m in Sittwe with immediate effect in a bid to contain the spread of the virus. In Rakhine, home to persecuted Rohingya Muslim minorities, a total of 32 COVID-19 cases were reported , AA reported.