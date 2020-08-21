Al-Kazemi: Meeting with Trump was successful / We respect our neighbors

SHAFAQNA- The Iraqi Prime Minister described the meeting with the US President as important and successful and stressed that both sides were satisfied after the joint meeting.

Mustafa Al-Kazemi, in an interview with his country’s state news network (Al-Iraqiyah Al-Ekhbariya) this afternoon (Friday), while stressing that his meeting of yesterday with US President Donald Trump at the White House was important and successful, he said: “Both the Iraqi and American sides left the meeting with free will.”

Al-Kazemi announced that during the meeting with Trump, they discussed economic and security cooperation between the two countries and the reassessment of the US presence in Iraq, adding: “Through a strategic talks led by Iraqi Minister of Foreign Affairs (Fouad Hussein) and his American counterpart (Mike Pompeo), we agreed on a series of principles for the presence, replanning and redeploying of US troops outside Iraq, which all are in the interests of the Iraqi people, in the framework of strategic talks an agreement was also reached on forming a technical team to establish a mechanism for redeploying them outside Iraq.

The Iraqi Prime Minister also clarified: For the first time, I see a clear American position and that they understand the demands of the Iraqi government. President Trump stressed that US forces will withdraw from Iraq within the next three years and that they are considering redeploying forces outside Iraq.

Al-Kazemi also announced that a series of memoranda of understanding were signed in the fields of oil and energy, the most important of which is the oil contract in Dhi Qar province (southern Iraq), a strategic project with great benefits for the prople of the province and throughout Iraq.

The Iraqi Prime Minister added: “We always chant the slogan” Iraq first “and today we believe that the interests of Iraq determine the type of its relations and we informed the American side that our relations should be based on the sovereignty of Iraq.

