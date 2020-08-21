Date :Friday, August 21st, 2020 | Time : 15:40 |ID: 163217 | Print

At least 5 dead in California Wildfires

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA-At least five people have killed in Northern California wildfires.

Three people have died in Napa Valley and one in Solano County, California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, known as Cal Fire, said Thursday in an update on Twitter.

The wildfires have injured at least 30 civilians and firefighters. Thousands of residents have been evacuated as fires threaten hundreds of homes, according to AA.

You might also like
California shooting and what it means for US Muslims
Alrasoul Masque members in California provided free food and Clothes for needy people
"One Out of 5 Black People Have Someone In Their Family Who Is a Muslim" / Interview…
California Sets Aside August to Honor Muslims
University of California, Riverside, Plans Islamophobia Forum
Hijab-Wearing Women in US Facing Abuse
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *