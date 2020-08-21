https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/fire.jpg 486 864 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/shafaqna-en-2.jpg asadian2020-08-21 15:40:202020-08-21 15:40:20At least 5 dead in California Wildfires
At least 5 dead in California Wildfires
SHAFAQNA-At least five people have killed in Northern California wildfires.
Three people have died in Napa Valley and one in Solano County, California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, known as Cal Fire, said Thursday in an update on Twitter.
The wildfires have injured at least 30 civilians and firefighters. Thousands of residents have been evacuated as fires threaten hundreds of homes, according to AA.
