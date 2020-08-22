Former Lebanese FM: International court‘s decree fails fueling sectarian tensions in Lebanon

SHAFAQNA- Former Lebanese Foreign Minister Adnan Mansour said that the ruling of the Lebanese Special International Court of Justice finally rejected the involvement of the Syrian government and the Lebanese Hezbollah in the assassination of Rafic Hariri.

In an exclusive interview with Shafaqna Lebanon, the former Lebanese Foreign Minister stated: “The ruling of the International Court of Justice in The Hague which rejected the Resistance’s involvement in the assassination of Rafic Hariri, nullified all the anti-resistance positions that many had in Lebanon because of their hostility to the Resistance and Hezbollah.”

Adnan Mansour added: “From the first day of this crime in 2005, we saw how they first blamed Syria and then Hezbollah for the assassination.” Therefore, the court rejected all those allegations and clarified the truth to all those who were waiting for the condemnation of Hezbollah. They had prepared themselves by using various media for a fierce attack on Hezbollah, but with the announcement of this decree, those who wanted to ignite sectarian and religious war in the streets of Lebanon were defeated.

He added: “It has now become clear to us how four of the best Lebanese officers were imprisoned on trumped-up charges and today, issues become clearer.” In response to a question about the impact of this ruling on the formation of the next Lebanese government, Adnan Mansour said: “We are facing a difficult internal situation today. We must try to overcome this situation in coordination and solidarity so that a new government can be formed as soon as possible; because the internal, living, economic, security and financial conditions of Lebanon can not wait any longer. An inclusive government must be formed that represents the interests and aspirations of the people and can face internal and external challenges.”

The Lebanese International Special Tribunal on Tuesday issued its verdict based on the evidence, according to which only one of the four defendants named “Salim Jamil Ayyash” was convicted and three others were acquitted. The International Court of Justice in The Hague has ruled that there is no evidence that Hezbollah leadership played a role in the assassination of Rafic Hariri, and that there is no evidence that the Syrian government was directly involved in the assassination. This court did not raise the hypothesis of the Zionist regime’s involvement in this assassination and also did not reject it.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English.