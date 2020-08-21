Date :Friday, August 21st, 2020 | Time : 22:48 |ID: 163316 | Print

Photos: Mourning ceremony of Saudi Shia Muslims in accordance with health protocols

/0 Comments/in , , , , , /by

SHAFAQNA- Saudi Shia Muslims mourned for Imam Hussain (A.S.) while observing health protocols.

The mourners wore face masks and observed the social distance in the mosques and mourned for the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussain (A.S.).

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English 

You might also like
Scenes seen upon arriving the holy city of Kerbela (Photos)
Saudi Arabia: 11 Teenagers From Shia District of Qatif Threatened With Execution
Photos: Islamic architecture arts at al-Abbas (A.S) Holy Shrine
KARBALA - JOURNEY OF LOVE
Arbaeen Walk the largest peaceful annual gathering the world over
Over 10000 Moukebs Set Up for Arbaeen Pilgrimage
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *