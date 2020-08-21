Photos: Mourning ceremony of Saudi Shia Muslims in accordance with health protocols

https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/0918730E-6BFB-4C56-A48A-2CDC67285535.jpeg 684 1024 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/shafaqna-en-2.jpg asadian2020-08-21 22:48:252020-08-21 22:48:25Photos: Mourning ceremony of Saudi Shia Muslims in accordance with health protocols
The mourners wore face masks and observed the social distance in the mosques and mourned for the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussain (A.S.).
SHAFAQNA- Saudi Shia Muslims mourned for Imam Hussain (A.S.) while observing health protocols.
This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English
