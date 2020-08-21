Date :Friday, August 21st, 2020 | Time : 22:57 |ID: 163337 | Print

Photos : Mourning of Mawkibs on the first day of Muharram in Karbala

SHAFAQNA- Mourning of Mawkibs on the first day of Muharram in the holy city of Karbala in compliance with health protocols.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

