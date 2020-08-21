https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/4599DAD0-451A-4574-9337-1B9DC99A0283.jpeg 800 1200 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/shafaqna-en-2.jpg asadian2020-08-21 22:57:502020-08-21 22:57:50Photos : Mourning of Mawkibs on the first day of Muharram in Karbala
Photos : Mourning of Mawkibs on the first day of Muharram in Karbala
SHAFAQNA- Mourning of Mawkibs on the first day of Muharram in the holy city of Karbala in compliance with health protocols.
This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English
