Photos: Raising the flag of mourning for Imam Hussain (A.S.) in the shrine of Imam Ali (A.S.)

SHAFAQNA- Raising the flag of mourning for Martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussain (A.S.) on the eve of Muharram in the holy shrine of Imam Ali (A.S.).
This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English
