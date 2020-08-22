Lessons we learn from Imam Hussain’s (A.S) movement

SHAFAQNA | by Leila Yazdani : Ashura is an unforgettable day in the history of mankind and nations who want to live and die honorably. Such events like Ashura do not fade away over time; rather, time makes them more prominent.

Moreover, the lessons of Ashura which always live on as eternal, and permanent debates, not confined to a specific time. Some of the lessons that could be learnt from the event of Karbala include, but not limited to the following:

First, Ashura event became the very beacon of light to always remind Muslims to practice Islam honestly and sincerely, to do what is right irrespective of consequences, and fear no one except Allah (SWT).

Second, Imam Hussain (A.S.) taught the faithful believers, in practice, that they should not hesitate to sacrifice everything for the religion of Allah (SWT) to protect it when it is at risk.

He announced:

“Don’t you see that truth has been replaced by falsehood? We must be prepared to sacrifice everything precious in support of Truth!”

Third, Imam Hussain (A.S.) believed that living under a tyranny was nothing but living in hell. In a famous narration, he said:

“If you don’t believe in any religion and don’t fear the Resurrection Day, at least be free in this world”.

In other words, if you do not follow a specific religion or believe in the Hereafter, at least be humane in your worldly affairs. This saying of Imam (A.S.) invites the whole world to reject submission to oppression; to practice freedom.

Forth, the most important social message of Imam Hussain’s (A.S.) revolution is fighting against people’s unawareness. The tyrants of that time had done everything to diminish the limits between right and wrong, and Imam Hussain (A.S.) intended to redefine that for the society:

“I never revolted in vain, as a rebel or as a tyrant, but I rose seeking reformation for the nation of my grandfather Muhammad (PBUH). I intend to enjoin good and forbid evil, to act according to the traditions of my grandfather, and my father Ali ibn Abi-Talib (A.S.)”.

Fifth, the movement of Imam Hussain (A.S.) was a method for dealing with one’s own soul, for he wanted to teach us a lesson about servitude at every stage of his blessed movement.

Sixth, this is the most important characteristic of the movement of Imam Hussain (A.S.); the more selfless one is, the more value does he gain in what he does.

Seventh, the event of Karbala represented a role which one of the extraordinary humanitarian roles and gave the Islamic world unforgettable lessons which won’t be forgotten along eternity.

Eighth, the event of Ashura taught humanity a lesson that standing for the truth and fighting unto death for it is more honorable and valuable than submitting to the wrongful.

Ninth, Imam Hussain (A.S.) showed that the truth and justice do not always lie on the side of the victorious majority. He showed that numbers do not count and a handful of persons, standing up to oppression at the cost of their lives, do in fact represent truth, justice, independence, and freedom. He showed that truth is irrepressible, eternal, and would manifest itself even from lifeless bodies of the martyr. Their death is not defeat but is in fact the victory of truth, righteousness, justice, and the very spirit of freedom of mankind.

Tenth, Imam Hussain (A.S.) and his loyal companions were all patient in the face of traumatic events, among which are: being surrounded in the hot desert and prevented from obtaining water for three consecutive days by the enemy, martyrdom of his six-month-old infant son, his young son, Ali Akbar (A.S.), his brother Abbas ibn Ali (A.S.), his relatives and companions before his eyes, etc. Imam (A.S.) never complained about these and instead would say:

“We, the household of the Prophet (PBUH), are subservient to whatever Allah (SWT) has destined us. We will be patient on this calamity, which has happened to us. Of course, Allah (SWT) the Almighty will give us the reward of the patients”.

Imam Hussain (A.S.) and his blessed companions were living examples of what the Quran taught:

“So be patient, with a patience that is graceful” (Quran 70:5)

The patience which was not out of helplessness or weakness but was a demonstration of steadfastness and bravery.

Eleventh, Fidelity and promise-keeping was the other prominent feature of Imam Hussain (A.S.) and his companions. See how Imam (A.S.) described his companions on the night before Ashura:

“I do not know companions more loyal and better than my companions”.

That night when Imam (A.S.) told them they were free to leave and give up before the battle, his brother, Abal-Fazl Al-Abbas (A.S.), said:

“Why should we do such an act? To live after you, never! May Allah (SWT) forbid such a day!”

The others, too, unanimously said they would never betray their Imam.

The lessens of Imam Hussain’s (A.S.) movement concern not just one group of men and their relationship to the world, but all mankind. It is a moral paradigm.

