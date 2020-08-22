Pakistan reopens key Afghan border crossing

SHAFAQNA- Afghanistan and Pakistan on Friday reopened Chaman-Spin Boldak crossing after a six-month closure.

The two neighbors agreed to resume non-stop movement of goods and passengers on the key crossing point from Friday onward, it added.

Pakistan’s Business Recorder daily reported that the Bab-e-Dosti Gate (Friendship Gate) at Chaman border will remain open for seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (0300-1200GMT), AA reported.