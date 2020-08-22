Most UN Security Council members oppose US bid to restore sanctions against Iran

SHAFAQNA- Thirteen countries on the 15-member United Nations Security Council expressed their opposition to a US bid to reimpose sanctions on Iran.

In the 24 hours since US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he triggered a 30-day countdown to a return of UN sanctions on Iran – including an arms embargo – long-time allies the United Kingdom, France, Germany and Belgium as well as China, Russia, Vietnam, Niger, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, South Africa, Indonesia, Estonia and Tunisia have already written letters in opposition, Reuters news agency reported.

Thirteen members stressed that Washington had withdrawn from the Iran nuclear deal in 2018 and the US is no longer a member of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) that wanted to invoke the trigger mechanism.