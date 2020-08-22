Date :Saturday, August 22nd, 2020 | Time : 08:26 |ID: 163402 | Print

Turkey turns another former Istanbul church into a Mosque

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- Turkey converted a former Byzantine church into a Mosque on Friday. A decision by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, published in the country’s Official Gazette, said Istanbul’s Church of St. Saviour in Chora, known as Kariye in Turkish, was handed to Turkey’s religious authority, which would open up the structure for Muslim prayers, according to Associated Press.

You might also like
Canada’s National Muslim Group Concerned about Hateful Gathering Outside Toronto Mosque
Turkey's biggest mosque complex counts down to opening
170 worshipers killed in Afghanistan in attacks over the past 10 months
How Turkey’s independent press died under Erdogan’s watch
Austrian far-right government is closing 7 mosques
Mosque comes under attack in Drachten town
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *