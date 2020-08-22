https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/church.jpg 563 1000 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/shafaqna-en-2.jpg asadian2020-08-22 08:26:532020-08-22 10:18:53Turkey turns another former Istanbul church into a Mosque
Turkey turns another former Istanbul church into a Mosque
SHAFAQNA- Turkey converted a former Byzantine church into a Mosque on Friday. A decision by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, published in the country’s Official Gazette, said Istanbul’s Church of St. Saviour in Chora, known as Kariye in Turkish, was handed to Turkey’s religious authority, which would open up the structure for Muslim prayers, according to Associated Press.
