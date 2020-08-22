Special majalis for those with hearing impairment in India

SHAFAQNA- Shafaqna International News Agency invites all Shia Muslims and Ahlal-Bayt (A.S.) devotees all around the world to be the messengers of Imam Hussain’s (A.S.) movement to the world in Muharram 2020, by using cyberspace and through updating their profile pictures with Ashura symbols and posting contents about Imam Hussain (A.S.) on social media with the hashtag “#OneShiaOneMessage“.

Every year in my village of Alipur in India, they organise a special majalis for those with hearing impairment. The lessons of Ahlulbayt should be accessible to all! pic.twitter.com/HgofPy8SFQ — Hasan Abedi (@hazthesaz) August 20, 2020