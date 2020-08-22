Date :Saturday, August 22nd, 2020 | Time : 08:40 |ID: 163417 | Print

WHO chief hopes Coronavirus pandemic to end in less than two years

SHAFAQNA- The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Friday that it hopes the Covid-19 pandemic will end in ‘less than two years.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a press conference that this goal would be possible if the “we can unite our efforts” and make the most of the available tools, among them vaccines,  according to euronews.

 

 

 

