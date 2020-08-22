https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/WHO-1.jpg 486 864 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/shafaqna-en-2.jpg asadian2020-08-22 08:40:482020-08-22 10:16:58WHO chief hopes Coronavirus pandemic to end in less than two years
WHO chief hopes Coronavirus pandemic to end in less than two years
SHAFAQNA- The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Friday that it hopes the Covid-19 pandemic will end in ‘less than two years.
WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a press conference that this goal would be possible if the “we can unite our efforts” and make the most of the available tools, among them vaccines, according to euronews.
