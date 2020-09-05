Video: Nuns playing basketball while sheltered in place for coronavirus

https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/20200822_1305291.jpg 640 1080 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/shafaqna-en-2.jpg asadian2020-09-05 10:49:052020-09-05 10:49:05Video: Nuns playing basketball while sheltered in place for coronavirus
SHAFAQNA- Nuns playing basketball at a monastery in Sevilla, Spain while sheltered in place for the coronavirus.
Nuns playing basketball at a monastery in Sevilla, Spain while sheltered in place for the coronavirus. Hoops makes the world go around.pic.twitter.com/53oKV5GnNU
— Michael Dolan (@mikedolanny) April 16, 2020
