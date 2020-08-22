OneShiaOneMessage/ Be rich by Heart, not by Status

SHAFAQNA- Shafaqna International News Agency invites all Shia Muslims and Ahlal-Bayt (A.S.) devotees all around the world to be the messengers of Imam Hussain’s (A.S.) movement to the world in Muharram 2020, by using cyberspace and through updating their profile pictures with Ashura symbols and posting contents about Imam Hussain (A.S.) on social media with the hashtag “#OneShiaOneMessage“.

Here is several tweets:

Forgive me in this night and at this hour,

every offence I have committed,

and every sin I have performed,

and every ugly thing I have concealed

– https://t.co/BArRvsdOR9

(for the sake of Husain and his children O Lord!) — duas.org (@duas_org) August 20, 2020

Muharram and this year starts with Friday, the day of your reappearance.

Today in dua Nudba as we recite "where is the avenger of the blood spilled in Karbala?" We pray that our prayers are answered this year in the form of your reappearance, O Avenger of Hussein's blood! pic.twitter.com/cMx5hBFQKk — Imam Reza Shrine (@ImamRezaEN) August 21, 2020