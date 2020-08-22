Date :Saturday, August 22nd, 2020 | Time : 14:01 |ID: 163454 | Print

OneShiaOneMessage/ We are the nation of Imam Hussain(A.S)

SHAFAQNA- Shafaqna International News Agency invites all Shia Muslims and Ahlal-Bayt (A.S.) devotees all around the world to be the messengers of Imam Hussain’s (A.S.) movement to the world in Muharram 2020, by using cyberspace and through updating their profile pictures with Ashura symbols and posting contents about Imam Hussain (A.S.) on social media with the hashtag “#OneShiaOneMessage“.

