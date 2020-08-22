OneShiaOneMessage/ We are the nation of Imam Hussain(A.S)

SHAFAQNA- Shafaqna International News Agency invites all Shia Muslims and Ahlal-Bayt (A.S.) devotees all around the world to be the messengers of Imam Hussain’s (A.S.) movement to the world in Muharram 2020, by using cyberspace and through updating their profile pictures with Ashura symbols and posting contents about Imam Hussain (A.S.) on social media with the hashtag “#OneShiaOneMessage“.

Here is several tweets:

Iranian miniaturist & artist, Mr. Farshchian's "Afternoon of Ashura", depicting female companions of #ImamHussain after his martyrdom and the return of his horse without him..#ما_ملت_امام_حسینیم pic.twitter.com/vm3iCxcEy3 — Hajar (@hagar3030) August 21, 2020

#ImamHussain (AS) said: "I Want To Order The Good

Deed And Forbid The Evil And

Put Into Practice The Character

And Morale Of My Grandfather #Muhammad (SAWA) And

Father Ali Ibn Abi Talib (AS)

#ياحسين_بضمايرنا — R.Jawad (@RJawad12) August 20, 2020

"If your head is so precious that you can not sacrifice it for the sake of truth, then compare it to the pure head of #ImamHussain (as)." – Sheikh Zakzaky pic.twitter.com/Q04zWooNYz — Umar farouq Abdullah (@UmmarFarouq3) August 21, 2020