Some quotes from Imam Hussain (A.S)

SHAFAQNA- Shafaqna International News Agency invites all Shia Muslims and Ahlal-Bayt (A.S.) devotees all around the world to be the messengers of Imam Hussain’s (A.S.) movement to the world in Muharram 2020, by using cyberspace and through updating their profile pictures with Ashura symbols and posting contents about Imam Hussain (A.S.) on social media with the hashtag “#OneShiaOneMessage“.

Here is several tweets:

The martyrdom of #ImamHussain (pbuh) is the saddest event in history. Yet, it contains a beauty we cannot see, which transcends time and space. It takes the heart of Zaynab (pbuh) to see it: "I saw nothing but beauty."

[مَا رَأَیْتُ إِلَّا جَمِیلًا]#Muharram2020 #Muharram — Dr Sayyed Rehan Naqvi (@SayyedMRNaqvi) August 17, 2020

#محرم_الحرام

"The Most Merifull Person is One Who Forgives When he is Able to take Revenge"#ImamHussain A.S💕 pic.twitter.com/XOJgUW9dBP — Babar Ali (@BabarAli8787) August 21, 2020