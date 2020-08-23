Date :Sunday, August 23rd, 2020 | Time : 08:17 |ID: 163470 | Print

Some quotes from Imam Hussain (A.S)

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- Shafaqna International News Agency invites all Shia Muslims and Ahlal-Bayt (A.S.) devotees all around the world to be the messengers of Imam Hussain’s (A.S.) movement to the world in Muharram 2020, by using cyberspace and through updating their profile pictures with Ashura symbols and posting contents about Imam Hussain (A.S.) on social media with the hashtag “#OneShiaOneMessage“.

Here is several tweets:

 

You might also like
OneShiaOneMessage/Be rich by Heart, not by Status
Photos: Mourning ceremony of Saudi Shia Muslims in accordance with health protocols
Photos: Karbala on the first night of Muharram
Photos: Mourning of Mawkibs on the first day of Muharram in Karbala
Astan Quds Hussaini announced its plan for Muharram mourning and Ashura pilgrimage
Who inspired him?
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *