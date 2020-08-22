What did Bani Umayyah do to the people?

SHAFAQNA – The Issue which came to surface after the passing away of the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) was that Bani Umayyah went after taking away the real Islam from the people. If you grasp this truth then there is no need to go after the existential necessities of it. They had made the people irreligious. That is why Imam Hussain (AS) said: The religion is being destroyed. That does not mean the superficial Islam; rather it means that “the real Islam” is being destroyed. The belief is being destroyed [1].

[1] Soluke Ashurayee, Manzile Chaharum, Deen va Dindari, Ayatollah Sheikh Mojtaba Tehrani (RA), Page 43.