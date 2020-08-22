New York Drive-in Majlis for Imam Hussain (A.S)
SHAFAQNA- Shafaqna International News Agency invites all Shia Muslims and Ahlal-Bayt (A.S.) devotees all around the world to be the messengers of Imam Hussain’s (A.S.) movement to the world in Muharram 2020, by using cyberspace and through updating their profile pictures with Ashura symbols and posting contents about Imam Hussain (A.S.) on social media with the hashtag “#OneShiaOneMessage“.
Here is several tweets announcing a Drive-in Majlis for Imam Hussain (A.S) in New York:
New York’s Drive-in Ashra for #ImamHussain pic.twitter.com/S5j9vhI3gy
— Ali (@GreatAli5) August 19, 2020
One projector going up in preparation of the Drive-in majlis for #ImamHussain.#Muharram in New York pic.twitter.com/rgrpcn4Ost
— Ali (@GreatAli5) August 16, 2020
The beauty of #muharram is how involved we get as a whole.
We’re seeing so many momin come out to our planing meetings risking their lives with only one purpose:
Preserving Azadari of #ImamHussain
Only a few more days until the history making Drive-in majlis pic.twitter.com/IPGd1NQva4
— Ali (@GreatAli5) August 14, 2020
