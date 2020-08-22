https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/taghrib-94-5-1.jpg 664 1000 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/shafaqna-en-2.jpg asadian2020-08-22 14:34:232020-08-22 14:34:23🔴 Live: ICEL Majlis in memory of the late Ayatollah Taskhiri
SHAFAQNA- In memory of the late Ayatollah Taskhiri, Great Shia Scholar, Islamic Centre of England holds an online majlis on Saturday, 22nd August, 2020, from 2:00 pm UK Time.
