Date :Sunday, August 23rd, 2020 | Time : 08:57 |ID: 163588 | Print

Who inspired him?

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- Shafaqna International News Agency invites all Shia Muslims and Ahlal-Bayt (A.S.) devotees all around the world to be the messengers of Imam Hussain’s (A.S.) movement to the world in Muharram 2020, by using cyberspace and through updating their profile pictures with Ashura symbols and posting contents about Imam Hussain (A.S.) on social media with the hashtag “#OneShiaOneMessage“.

Here is several Instagram posts :

View this post on Instagram

🏴 The Goal of Imam Hussain (a)

A post shared by The Qa’im Initiative (@qaiminitiative) on

You might also like
Video: AIM mourning programme,1st night, Muharram
Video: AIM mourning programme, 3rd night of Muharram
Hyderi Islamic Centre ladies only programme, Day 1 of Muharram
Video: Islamic Centre of Hamburg mourning ceremony, 3rd night of Muharram
🔴 Live: Hyderi Islamic Centre ladies only programme, Day 3 of Muharram
Video: Azadari at home during covid-19
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *