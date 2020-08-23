Who inspired him?
SHAFAQNA- Shafaqna International News Agency invites all Shia Muslims and Ahlal-Bayt (A.S.) devotees all around the world to be the messengers of Imam Hussain’s (A.S.) movement to the world in Muharram 2020, by using cyberspace and through updating their profile pictures with Ashura symbols and posting contents about Imam Hussain (A.S.) on social media with the hashtag “#OneShiaOneMessage“.
Here is several Instagram posts :
View this post on Instagram
💠 I've spent more than 20 years in prison. Then one night I decided to surrender by signing all terms & conditions of government. But suddenly I thought about Imam Hussain & Karbala movement & he gave me strength to stand for freedom & liberation. And I did! . #MahdiSonOfHussain #motivationa #inspiration
View this post on Instagram
. “If you have to cry over something, then do so over Hussain ibn Ali (A.S), for surely he was slaughtered in the manner in which a ram is slaughtered.” — Imam Ali al-Raza (A.S) Artist : Saira Syed – ArtXpert Shia Multimedia Team – SMT #YaHussain #یاحسین #Ashura #عاشورا #Muharram #محرم #ShiaArt #IslamicArt #Calligraphy #Art #Artist #SairaSyed #Shia #ShiaIslam #Islam #Azadari #Hussaini #Azadar #ShiaMultimediaTeam #SMT #ShiaMultimedia #CEO #Founder #SyedIktishaf #HeadAdmin #SairaSyed
View this post on Instagram
#Shia_islamic_posts #shia #ahlulbayt #hadith #holyquran #quran #shiaislam #islamic #imams #HolyProphet #ImamAli #ImamHussain #ahlulbait #moharam #moharram #yahussain #karbala #ashura #azadari #bainulharmain #yaabbas #abulfazl #hazratabbas #labbaikyahussain #محرم #امام_حسين
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!