Syria: 3 civilians injured in bomb attack

SHAFAQNA- At least three civilians were injured in a bomb attack in northern Syria. The bomb strapped to a motorbike went off in southeastern Suluk town, according to the sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The Syrian National Army troops and local security forces, who rushed to the scene following the attack, suspect the YPG/PKK terror group could be behind the attack near Turkey’s southern border, according to AA.

