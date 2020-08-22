Ayatollah Fateminiya: Muharram is the decade of change
SHAFAQNA- Following is the tweet of Ayatollah Fateminiya on the occasion of the holy month of Muharram .
The elders waited for ten nights of Ashura to get something. Try to get something too. Make sure your prayers are answered in these ten nights. You should not be aggressive while going to Imam Hussain’s (A.S.) Majlis. You must be gentle.
Hurr was a person, but being Hurr is ongoing.
Yes sir! It is the decade of Hurr; It is the decade of Zuhair.
If you want to change, it is a decade of change.
بزرگانی چشم میدوختند به ده شب عاشورا تا چیزی بگیرند. شما هم چیزی بگیرید. کاری کنید که دعاهایتان در این دهه مستجاب شود. پرخاش کنید بروید مجلس نمیشود. باید لطافت داشت. حر یک شخص بود اما حر بودن جریان دارد. بله آقاجان! دهه حر است؛ دهه زهیر است. اگر میخواهی متحول شوی، دهه تحول است.
