Date :Saturday, August 22nd, 2020 | Time : 16:13 |ID: 163624 | Print

Ayatollah Fateminiya: Muharram is the decade of change

/0 Comments/in , , , , /by

SHAFAQNA- Following is the tweet of Ayatollah Fateminiya on the occasion of the holy month of Muharram .

The elders waited for ten nights of Ashura to get something. Try to get something too. Make sure your prayers are answered in these ten nights. You should not be aggressive while going to Imam Hussain’s (A.S.) Majlis. You must be gentle.
Hurr was a person, but being Hurr is ongoing.
Yes sir! It is the decade of Hurr; It is the decade of Zuhair.
If you want to change, it is a decade of change.

You might also like
Special security plan during Muharram 2020 in Najaf Ashraf
MUHARRAM SERIES – The people of Kufa reach out to Imam Hussain
Forty Hadith in Praise of Imam Husain (A.S.) and Azadari
Photos: Aerial pictures of the millions of mourning people in Karbala
India bans Muharram processions in Kashmir Valley amid crackdown
The Night of al-Qasim ibn Hassan
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *