Photos: Second night of Muharram mourning

SHAFAQNA-Mehr News Agency:People in Tehran held the mourning ceremonies for Imam Hussein (PBUH) on the second night of Muharram, on Saturday, with all health protocols, including social distancing, in place.

 

