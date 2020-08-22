https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/59924_605.png 400 600 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/shafaqna-en-2.jpg asadian2020-08-22 16:00:212020-08-22 16:11:26Video: Quran recitation by Japanese Qari
Video: Quran recitation by Japanese Qari
SHAFAQNA- IQNA: Footage has been released in social media of Quran recitation by a Japanese Qari.
In this video, the unnamed Qari beautifully recites verses from Surah Dukhan (44th chapter) of the Quran.
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!