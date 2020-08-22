Date :Saturday, August 22nd, 2020 | Time : 16:00 |ID: 163660 | Print

Video: Quran recitation by Japanese Qari

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: Footage has been released in social media of Quran recitation by a Japanese Qari.

In this video, the unnamed Qari beautifully recites verses from Surah Dukhan (44th chapter) of the Quran.

 

