The Iraqi delegation denied Trump’s remarks about meeting with al-Kazemi

SHAFAQNA- A member of the Iraqi Prime Minister’s entourage during a visit to the United States called the recent statements of the US president about the talks between the two sides untrue.

A source in the delegation accompanying the Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kazemi during his recent visit to Washington, this evening (Saturday) denied US President Donald Trump’s remarks about the failure of the administration of former President Barack Obama in Iraq.

The unnamed Iraqi source said: “Trump’s remarks that Al-Kazemi praised him for defeating ISIS terrorists in Iraq after stressing that the Obama administration had been a disaster, was untrue.”

The source added: “Al-Kazemi was brave and frank in his meeting with Trump, where he emphasized his opposition to Iraq being a base for any action against Iran, Turkey or any of its neighbors.”

The Iraqi news website Nas News quoted a political source present at the delegation’s meetings in Washington as saying that the prime minister did not mention any specific name in his talks with the US president.

The source, whose name was not disclosed, stated in an interview with Nas News: Al-Kazemi spoke obviously about appreciating the United States and all countries that helped Iraq in defeating ISIS.

The political source added: “Al-Kazemi did not address any specific side of the US presidency in his speeches and stressed that Iraq does not need any foreign war force.”

Trump, in a televised speech as part of his campaign for the upcoming US presidential election, claimed that the Iraqi prime minister thanked him in a bilateral meeting because, unlike Obama, he had destroyed ISIS.



