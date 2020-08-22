Date :Saturday, August 22nd, 2020 | Time : 23:13 |ID: 163818 | Print

Despite Palestinians’ request for emergency meeting; Arab League holds its regular session

SHAFAQNA- The Arab league has announced that it will hold a regular session next September, despite the Palestinians calling for an emergency meeting following the normalization of relations between the UAE and Israel.

In a telephone conversation with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, the Secretary-General of the Arab League, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, stressed that the next Arab ministerial meeting will take place on September 9 and it will be headed by Palestine.

Abou al-Gheit’s remarks mean that an extraordinary meeting will not be held at the request of the Palestinian leadership to review the agreement to normalize relations between the UAE and Israel.


This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English 

