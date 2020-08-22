“Nafas al-mahmūm” written by Shaykh ‘Abbas Qummi

The first chapter; is divided into two parts,

The first which covers Imam al-Husayn’s (a) virtues, and sequentially describes his courage, knowledge, diction, asceticism, humbleness, and worship,

The second discusses the reward of weeping for the misery of Imam al-Husayn (a), and the reward of cursing his murderers.

The second chapter; is about what happened to Imam al-Husayn (a) after people pledged allegiance to Yazid b. Mu’awiya, until the martyrdom of his holiness. This is the longest chapter of the book including 20 sections, which also describes the martyrdom of Rushayd al-Hajari, Hujr b. ‘Adi, and ‘Amr b. Hamiq, before the Battle of Karbala.

The third chapter; covers the incidents following to the martyrdom of Imam al-Husayn (a) and his brothers, children, and companions in several sections.

The forth chapter; describes what happened by the time Imam al-Husayn (a) was murdered such as; the cry of the sky, the groan of the angels, and the weep of the genies.

The fifth chapter; is about the wives and children of the Imam, and the merits of pilgrimage to his tomb, and the oppression of tyrants destroying his holy shrine.

The conclusion covers the Tawwabun and Uprising of al-Mukhtar revolts.

If you are interested in reading this book, click on download.997519