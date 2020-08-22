3rd Muharram (JANABE JOHN )

SHAFAQNA-

Today is the 3rd night of Moharram.

Majaalis-e-Hussain (a.s) continues. As the nights of Moharram go by, our hearts are weighed down with more and more grief. We continue to hear the majaalis about the tragedy of Karbala.

Ashura day is not far away We will recite more marsias and nawhas. Our matam will increase. Our eyes will continue to shed tears for the Martyrs of Karbala.

“Hussain (a.s)! MOHARRAM! KARBALA! ASHURA! MARSIAS! NOHAS! TABOOT! ALAM! MASHK! MATAM!”

When Bibi Fatima(s.a) hears these words, she joins us. She cries with us. She cries for Aun and Mohammed, Qasim, Abbas, Ali Akber, Ali Asgar and Hussain (a.s), who are her family. She also cries for, and is thankful to those martyrs of Karbala who were not related to Hussain (a.s). She especially cries for them because they died in Karbala helping her son Hussain (a.s) save Islam.

Among those not related to Hussain (a.s) were sixteen slaves. Most of them were from Ethopia. Some belonged to Imam Hussain (a.s)’s family and others to the companions of the Imam.

On the night before Ashura, Imam and his companions had freed these slaves and urged them to go away to seek their safety. But none of the sixteen slaves left Imam Hussain (a.s). They understood Imam’s mission and preferred to die in Karbala with Hussain (a.s). They knew they would be rewarded with a place in Heaven.

Amongst them was a slave called John.

Today let us remember Janabe John and cry with Bibi Fatima(s.a) for his sacrifice in Karbala.

Janabe John was sent as a gift from Abu Ghiffari, to the household of Hazrat Ali (a.s) and BibI Fatima(s.a). In the company of Hazrat Ali(AS) he learnt the tafseer of the Quran and traditions of the Holy Prophet. He also knew the Holy Qurâ€™an by heart. When Hazrat Ali(AS) was martyred, John stayed with Imam Hassan(AS) and after Imam Hassan’s death he stayed on with Imam Hussain (a.s).

Janabe John was blessed to be with the three Imams. What a lucky man!

When Imam Hussain (a.s) left Medina John insisted on joining him.

On the night before Ashura, John spent the whole night sharpening his sword whilst reciting the Holy Qurâ€™an.

The next day was the tragic day of Ashura. At dawn Ali Akber (AS)gave the Adhan.

“Allaho Akberl Allaho Akber! Allaho Akber! Allaho Akberl”

This was the last Adhan by Ali Akber(AS). It was recited with great emotion. Tears flowed from Ali Akber’s eyes.

The sun rose from the east. By 10 am, the desert was like a furnace. The friends and family of Hussain (a.s) were suffering great hardship. They have been without water for three days now.

Yazid’s soldiers blew the trumpets to start the battle.

The battle of Karbala started.

One-by-one, Imam’s friends took permission to go for Jehad.

One-by-one Hussain (a.s)’s companions were martyred. All of them fought bravely and died a hero’s death.

Hussain (a.s), with his brother Abbas (a.s) and son Ali Akber (a.s) , went to the battlefield and carried their bodies to the tent.

At midday, after Zohr prayers, Janabe John came to Imam Hussain (a.s). He stood silently with arms folded.

Imam Hussain (a.s) looked at John and said:

“John! My friend John! What is the matter?”

“My master! Enough is enough I cannot bear to see any more suffering. I cannot bear to see the children of Bibi Fatima(s.a) killed in front of me. Please Master! Allow me to go to the battlefield.”

“John, you are an old man! Jehad is not wajib for an old man like you. No, John, no! I cannot allow you to die.”

John was determined to get permission.

“Master, I know why you are not letting me go to the battlefield. Is it because I am a black slave and you do not want the blood of a black slave to mix with the blood of the Holy family?”

Hussain (a.s) was deeply shocked to hear this.

“John! My friend John! Do not say that! You know we do not keep such differences.”

“Go, John, go! Allah be with you!”

Hussain (a.s) himself then helped dress John for the battle. He mounted John on the horse and said:

“Khuda Hafiz, John!”

John was very pleased with himself as he headed for the battlefield.

On his way to the battlefield he remembered his time with the Holy Prophet(s.a.w.w). He remembered how dearly the Prophet loved his grandson, Hussain (a.s).

John remembered how the Prophet himself used to nurse Hussain (a.s)’s injuries, sustained whilst playing.

John remembered the day when Hussain (a.s) climbed on the Prophetâ€™s back while he was praying Namaaz. The Holy Prophet stayed in sajda till Hussain (a.s) came off his back. The Holy Prophet did not want to hurt his beloved grandson.

John’s eyes were full of tears as he reached the battlefield.

He spoke to the soldiers on the other side:

“Look at me! You have seen me with the Holy Prophet (sa.w.w). Remember the Holy Prophet by looking at me. You say the Holy Prophet (sa.w.w) is the messenger of Allah. You call yourselves Muslims. Do you think the Holy Prophet (sa.w.w) will be pleased with you for killing his beloved grandson?”

He continued:

“What has Hussain (a.s) done to you? He is innocent. Leave him alone. Save yourselves from the Fire of Hell.”

Yazid’s soldiers were evil. They were not Muslims. They were not prepared to listen to the truth.

Janabe John was attacked. Arrows were fired from all directions. John fought the Jehad bravely. He sent many to the Fire of Hell.

Alas, how much can an eighty year old man take, thirsty and hungry for three days?

As he fell from his horse, he cried out:

“My Master! Come to see me! Let me see you for the last time.”

Imam Hussain (a.s) heard John calling him and he rushed to the battlefield. Abbas (a.s) and Ali Akber (a.s) accompanied him.

Hussain (a.s), Abbas (a.s) and Ali Akber (a.s) reached the battlefield where John was lying wounded and taking his last breaths.

Imam Hussain (a.s) placed John’s head on his lap. Tears poured from Hussain (a.s)’s eyes.

“John! I am very sorry! You are leaving my home without food or water for three days. John! Please forgive me!”

“Master! Why are you sorry? You have done me a big favour by letting me fight and sacrifice my life for Islam.”

Janabe John continued:

“Look, Master, look! Who has come to receive me? The Holy Prophet (sa.w.w) himself is here. Bibi Fatima (s.a) is here. Imam Ali (a.s) and Imam Hasan (a.s) are here!”

Janabe John’s soul was taken away to Heaven.

SYEDA ZAINAB ABBAS.