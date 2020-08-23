Global Covid-19 death toll hits 800,000

SHAFAQNA-The global death toll from the Covid-19 surpassed 800,000 , according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Covid–19 has infected more than23.1 million people around the world and killed at least 804,400 people. The United States has recorded the most deaths with 175,416, followed by Brazil with 113,358, Mexico with 59,610, India with 55,794 and Britain with 41,403 fatalities, TIMESNOWNEWS.COM reported.