US: Louisiana Police shoot & kill Black man outside store

SHAFAQNA- Louisiana Polic have shot and killed a Black man outside store. The mother of Trayford Pellerin said her son was intelligent, shy and had sought therapy for social anxiety. Her lawyers said they plan to sue over the death of Pellerin, who police said had a knife and was trying to enter a convenience store.

The shooting Friday night was captured on video, and the state ACLU condemned what it described as a “horrific and deadly incident of police violence against a Black person.” Both the ACLU and the Southern Poverty Law Center quickly called for an investigation.

Pellerin’s death prompted a crowd of protesters to gather Saturday and demonstrate against the latest fatal police shooting. Officers in riot gear fired smoke canisters on Saturday night to get the crowd to disperse, Trooper Derek Senegal said. No tear gas was deployed, he said, AP reported.