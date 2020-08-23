Date :Sunday, August 23rd, 2020 | Time : 09:58 |ID: 163869 | Print

Israeli protesters call on Netanyahu to resign

SHAFAQNA- Thousands of Israelis have demonstrated outside the official residence of Prime Minister, Calling for Netanyahu’s Resignation.

Ignoring police suggestions for alternative routes, the protesters marched from several parts of Jerusalem through key roads trying to reach Netanyahu’s residence on Balfour Street.

Outside the residence, they hoisted giant balloons depicting smeared heads of Netanyahu and his rival-turned-coalition partner Benny Gantz of the centrist Blue and White party, waved Israeli flags and the black flag of one of the grassroots protest movements, Al Jazeera reported.

