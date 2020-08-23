Two martyrs and a number of wounded following the shooting of Hussaini mourners by Nigerian security forces

SHAFAQNA- News sources reported that Nigerian security forces fired at the mourners of Imam Hussain(A.S) in Kaduna, Nigeria.

During the shooting that took place in the city of Kaduna in Nigeria, Nigerian security forces fired on the mourners in the Imam Hussain’s (A.S.) mourning ceremony.

Nigerian sources also reported that two people were martyred and a number of mourners were injured in the shooting.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English