What did Imam Hussain (AS) mean by saying: I will not accept indignity?

SHAFAQNA – Allah (SWT) said: I commanded you; the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) said: I have been appointed (by God) to carry out this mission. To obey God’s Command, the prophet (PBUH) was so insistent that he used to say: Even if no one helps me, I am obliged to obey God’s Command, and Allah (SWT) revealed to him in Ayah 84 of Surah An-Nisa: “You are held responsible only for yourself.” My Prophet, even though you must give speeches, you must invite, even though you must dictate, and some write down your commands, and invite the society; but if no one was ready to cooperate with you and you are left alone; do not leave the scene (do not abandon your mission). Rather as mentioned in Ayah 65 of Surah Al-Anfal: “O’ Prophet, rouse the believers to the fight.”

Do encourage others, and give ultimatum, but if no one helped you, you must not say that I am alone. The issue of saving the society does not need the cooperation and help of others. You must act; inform others, some will follow you. Imam Hussain (AS) who is the beloved grandchild of the Prophet (PBUH) reiterated the same words of God in the Quran to the Prophet (PBUH) saying: “You are held responsible only for yourself” by saying: If there is no place for me to rest in all over the world, I will not accept indignity and I will not pledge allegiance to Yazid [1].

