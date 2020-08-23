Date :Sunday, August 23rd, 2020 | Time : 10:22 |ID: 163890 | Print

Survivors to face New Zealand Mosque shooter at sentencing

SHAFAQNA- Survivors and family members will face New Zealand Mosque shooter at sentencing.

The four-day sentencing of the terrorist responsible for New Zealand’s deadliest shooting by a sole gunman will begin on Monday. Brenton Tarrant has admitted killing 51 people when he opened fire at two Mosques in Christchurch in March last year.

The 29-year-old Australian is also being sentenced for the attempted murder of 40 people and for one terrorism charge. It will be the first time survivors and victims’ families, some of whom will be in court, will see him, sky news reported.

