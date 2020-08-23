Imminent meeting of Netanyahu & Bin Zayed and the US effort to expand the circle of normalization in the region

SHAFAQNA- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has announced his readiness to meet with UAE Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed before signing a normalization agreement with the UAE, and two high-rankind US delegations will travel to the country to encourage normalization of relations, media reported.

Contacts are underway to hold a meeting between Netanyahu and Mohammed bin Zayed before the two sides sign an agreement to normalize relations between Israel and the UAE.

An American team led by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is working to arrange this meeting.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English