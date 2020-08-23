Date :Sunday, August 23rd, 2020 | Time : 10:12 |ID: 163897 | Print

Imminent meeting of Netanyahu & Bin Zayed and the US effort to expand the circle of normalization in the region

/0 Comments/in , , , /by

SHAFAQNA- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has announced his readiness to meet with UAE Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed before signing a normalization agreement with the UAE, and two high-rankind US delegations will travel to the country to encourage normalization of relations, media reported.

Contacts are underway to hold a meeting between Netanyahu and Mohammed bin Zayed before the two sides sign an agreement to normalize relations between Israel and the UAE.

An American team led by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is working to arrange this meeting.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

You might also like
Russia : Coronavirus outbreak in Iran intensified by US sanctions
US ex-pol: Washington worried about negative effects of Iran Pres' visit to Iraq
Russia warns US of confronting Iran
Palestinian national day held as Israel withholds numbers of victims' bodies
Black Muslims Face Double Jeopardy, Anxiety In The Heartland
Ex-envoy: Saudi and other aggressors in Yemen trapped in a huge swamp
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *