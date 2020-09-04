Date :Friday, September 4th, 2020 | Time : 05:11 |ID: 163965 | Print

OneShiaOneMessage/ HURR – Epics of Karbala

SHAFAQNA- Shafaqna International News Agency invites all Shia Muslims and Ahlal-Bayt (A.S.) devotees around the world to be the messengers of Imam Hussain’s (A.S.) movement to the world in Muharram 2020, by using cyberspace and through updating their profile pictures with Ashura symbols and posting contents about Imam Hussain (A.S.) on social media with the hashtag “#OneShiaOneMessage“.

HURR – Epics of Karbala on ahlulbayttv instagram account:

When Hurr was taking his last breaths. Imam Husayn placed Hurr’s head on his lap and said:

“Fi aman Allah, Hurr. Go, Hurr, go! My grandfather is waiting for you. My father and mother are waiting for you. We will be joining you soon in Heaven. Fi aman Allah, Hurr”

