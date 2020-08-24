Date :Monday, August 24th, 2020 | Time : 15:13 |ID: 163973 | Print

Video: Muharram in Baku, Azerbaijan

SHAFAQNA- Shafaqna International News Agency invites all Shia Muslims and Ahlal-Bayt (A.S.) devotees around the world to be the messengers of Imam Hussain’s (A.S.) movement to the world in Muharram 2020, by using cyberspace and through updating their profile pictures with Ashura symbols and posting contents about Imam Hussain (A.S.) on social media with the hashtag “#OneShiaOneMessage“.

Instagram post by Shafaqna Azerbaijan :

