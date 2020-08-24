Video: Jawad Qazwini’s speech to all the servants of Hussain (A.S)
SHAFAQNA- Shafaqna International News Agency invites all Shia Muslims and Ahlal-Bayt (A.S.) devotees around the world to be the messengers of Imam Hussain’s (A.S.) movement to the world in Muharram 2020, by using cyberspace and through updating their profile pictures with Ashura symbols and posting contents about Imam Hussain (A.S.) on social media with the hashtag “#OneShiaOneMessage“.
An excerpt from Jawad Qazwini’s speech:
▪️Night 1 Muharram 2020▪️ An important message You have been selected by the Almighty Allah to be the servant of imam Hussien (as). You are the graduates of the school of Imam Hussien and his companions.
