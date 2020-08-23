Date :Sunday, August 23rd, 2020 | Time : 23:11 |ID: 163995 | Print

Video: Was the headscarf always part of British culture?

SHAFAQNA- This footage shows how women in the North of England dressed just over 100 years ago. Was this an example of modesty in British culture?

