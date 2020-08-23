https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/fabc0b197bb2f05505884a1dcf683f86.jpg 400 400 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/shafaqna-en-2.jpg asadian2020-08-23 23:11:512020-08-24 00:04:38Video: Was the headscarf always part of British culture?
Video: Was the headscarf always part of British culture?
SHAFAQNA- This footage shows how women in the North of England dressed just over 100 years ago. Was this an example of modesty in British culture?
