Date :Sunday, August 23rd, 2020

OneShiaOneMessage/ “Hussain is the means of weeping for all believers”

SHAFAQNA- Shafaqna International News Agency invites all Shia Muslims and Ahlal-Bayt (A.S.) devotees all around the world to be the messengers of Imam Hussain’s (A.S.) movement to the world in Muharram 2020, by using cyberspace and through updating their profile pictures with Ashura symbols and posting contents about Imam Hussain (A.S.) on social media with the hashtag “#OneShiaOneMessage“.

🏴 Remember Aba Abdillah al-Hussain (a)

