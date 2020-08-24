OneShiaOneMessage/ “If you cry on anything, then cry for Hussain (A.S)”
SHAFAQNA- Shafaqna International News Agency invites all Shia Muslims and Ahlal-Bayt (A.S.) devotees all around the world to be the messengers of Imam Hussain’s (A.S.) movement to the world in Muharram 2020, by using cyberspace and through updating their profile pictures with Ashura symbols and posting contents about Imam Hussain (A.S.) on social media with the hashtag “#OneShiaOneMessage“.
Here is some Instagram posts :
When we build solid foundations in our worship and become close enough to God (swt), God manifests his blessings through us, where we become the ones who fulfill others' needs. This virtue can be acheived by anyone who has built a strong sense of faith and closeness with God, and you become a source for people to go to for fulfillment. #heartsdesires #manifestationquotes #virtues #absoc #cityabsoc #ahlulbayt_says #ahlulbayt #imamhussainas
Muharram 2020/1442 Condolences to our Imam of our time (ajfs) and the Muslim Ummah on the arrival of Muharram “Muharram is the month when justice faced oppression, and truth confronted falsehood. Throughout history, it has been proved that truth always triumphs over falsehood.”- Imam Khomeini
Our condolences to the Imam of our time, Imam Mahdi (atf) and the Muslim Ummah on the month of Muharram. This month commemorates the martydom of Imam Hussain (as); the grandson of the Holy prophet Mohammed (pbuh) as well as his holy family and his noble companions in the battle of Karbala. Let us use this time to remember their brave sacrifice and remind ourselves how this battle changed the course of Islamic history. This lesson has taught us as faithful believers, to stand up to the face of tyranny and sacrifice everything for the religion of Allah (SWT) in order to protect it when it is at risk.
